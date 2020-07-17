Tony Khan Addresses PAC’s Current AEW Status

Tony Khan has addressed PAC’s current status with All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with NYPost.com, Khan explained how current travel difficulties have been impacting the promotion. He pointed directly to how the coronavirus pandemic is responsible for keeping PAC from attending AEW Dynamite shows.

Khan confessed he missed PAC. He explained how current travel limitations are causing a lot of problems at this time. He stressed that, if PAC were to attempt to travel, he would be stuck for two-weeks at a time in quarantine. Khan believes that ultimately creates an unsustainable travel schedule for the wrestler.

“As I understand it, if he were to go back to England, if he were to come here and he was able to get in, do a quarantine after travel then he would also, when he tried to go home, he’d be in a two-week quarantine before he could do anything.”

Tony Khan continued, “So it just doesn’t seem like a sustainable situation right now because PAC lives in England, so until travel is sustainable and he could do what he used to do, which is come here and stay and do a few shows and then go back to England and really commute across the Atlantic, it’s very challenging right now.”

The AEW President stressed how until international travel becomes truly safe, AEW won’t “rush him back” to television.