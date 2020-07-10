Tony Khan Addresses This Week’s Wednesday Night War Ratings Results

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on this week's ratings battle between AEW and WWE NXT.

All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on this week’s ratings battle between Dynamite and WWE NXT. The two went head-to-head on Wednesday night with concurrent specials. AEW delivered Fyter Fest Night Two and WWE hosted NXT Great American Bash Night Two.

NXT Great American Bash Night Two actually defeated Fyter Fest Night Two in total viewership. This was WWE’s third victory in a row. However, they did not top the key demographic ratings. Khan took to Twitter to reflect on the numbers. He argued how he considers being a top 7 show on cable a “huge win.”

Khan stressed how “A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business.” He noted how the industry as a whole no longer talks about the demographic as much as 20 years ago but explained how it “drives our revenue today.”

Here’s the chart the industry uses to analyze performance. The leftmost color-coded column is 18-49 demo. The rightmost color-coded column is total viewers. The chart’s ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love & value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that’s how we score the game pic.twitter.com/aipX0MDfjP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

He shared the Nielsen ratings chart and stated how AEW loves and values all its viewers, whether they are inside or outside that 18-49 year old demographic. Khan did add, however, that this is how “we score the game.”

Tony Khan revealed he was thrilled about the ratings from this Wednesday night. He tweeted about celebrating with A Little Bit of the Bubbly on Thursdays whenever AEW is in the top 10. He added how “this is the 3rd time in 4 weeks, & I’m grateful for the great #AEW fans that make it possible!”

AEW will host another special episode next Wednesday night with Fight for the Fallen.