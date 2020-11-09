Tony Khan Announces New AEW Event ‘Beach Break’ For 2021

All Elite Wrestling is set to feature a new show next year called Beach Break. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news during a media scrum following AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

According to Khan, Beach Break will take place in January 2021. He also teased how December will also see some “huge events” coming up from the promotion.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Tony Khan promised how AEW has big plans for its TNT show, Dynamite. He pointed out fans can anticipate some of the “biggest shows” AEW has produced over the next few months.

“The Dynamites coming up are going to be huge, too. So, we’ve got some really big Dynamites coming up, and some big events in December,” Khan said. “We’ll see some of our biggest shows we’ve done, I think, in January. Beach Break will be a great event.”

AEW Beach Break is speculated to be taking the place of Bash at the Beach. It is anticipated to air on TNT, much in the same way Bash at the Beach did. At the time of writing, it is not known whether AEW intends Beach Break to be a two-part special as Bash at the Beach was earlier this year.

All Elite Wrestling’s most recent pay-per-view Full Gear took place on Saturday, November 7th. It was headlined by an ‘I Quit’ matchup between the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.