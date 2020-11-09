Tony Khan Comments On Don Callis, The Hurricane and Gangrel Cameos At Full Gear

Gangrel and The Hurricane both appeared in the Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-event media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about their involvement and what could be next for them in the promotion.

“I’m not sure, you know, you never know. To be honest, I don’t have either of them booked on anything in the next loop or in the immediate future but I’m also really open to both of them coming back.”

“I was at the compound for the Deletion producing the match and I spent time with both guys. I’ve known Shane for awhile and I had never met Gangrel before and I really enjoyed spending time with both guys and I’d love to see both of them come back at some point, I think that’d be a lot of fun.”

Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis was also on the show. He provided commentary during the Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page match. Callis and Omega go way back and are both from Winnipeg. Khan addressed Callis’ role at Full Gear as well during the post-event media scrum.

“It was definitely something I did for Kenny and I put it together with Impact and agreed for Don to come, he’s an executive there. I’d love to have Don back in the future and I’m open to working with people. I think we’ve demonstrated multiple times that AEW is probably the most friendly major company, definitely right now.”