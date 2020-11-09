Monday, November 9, 2020

Tony Khan Comments On Don Callis, The Hurricane and Gangrel Cameos At Full Gear

Tony Khan addressed the appearances of Don Callis, The Hurricane, and Gangrel at Full Gear.

By Ian Carey
Tony Khan
Tony Khan

Gangrel and The Hurricane both appeared in the Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-event media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about their involvement and what could be next for them in the promotion.

“I’m not sure, you know, you never know. To be honest, I don’t have either of them booked on anything in the next loop or in the immediate future but I’m also really open to both of them coming back.”

- Advertisement -

“I was at the compound for the Deletion producing the match and I spent time with both guys. I’ve known Shane for awhile and I had never met Gangrel before and I really enjoyed spending time with both guys and I’d love to see both of them come back at some point, I think that’d be a lot of fun.”

Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis was also on the show. He provided commentary during the Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page match. Callis and Omega go way back and are both from Winnipeg. Khan addressed Callis’ role at Full Gear as well during the post-event media scrum.

“It was definitely something I did for Kenny and I put it together with Impact and agreed for Don to come, he’s an executive there. I’d love to have Don back in the future and I’m open to working with people. I think we’ve demonstrated multiple times that AEW is probably the most friendly major company, definitely right now.”

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

Longtime WWE employee and ring announcer Tony Chimel has reportedly been released by the company. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more
AEW

Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday's pay-per-view.
Read more
NXT

Jim Cornette Says WWE Match is How Pro Wrestling “Should’ve Evolved”

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the NXT UK bout between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The two...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ali Says That WWE 205 Live Needed a Major Name To Work

WWE Superstar and leader of the Retribution group Ali recently appeared on After The Bell w/Corey Graves. The former 205 Live roster...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/9): McIntyre & Orton, Final Member Of Team RAW

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Randy Orton teamed up with Miz & Morrison to...
Read more
WWE

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Alison Rosen “Is Your New Best Friend Podcast” where she discussed a wide range of topics...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sons Of D-Von Dudley To Make AEW Debuts On Tuesday’s Dark Episode

D-Von Dudley will be tuning in to watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark as his sons will be working a tag...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

Longtime WWE employee and ring announcer Tony Chimel has reportedly been released by the company. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more
NXT

Jim Cornette Says WWE Match is How Pro Wrestling “Should’ve Evolved”

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the NXT UK bout between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The two...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ali Says That WWE 205 Live Needed a Major Name To Work

WWE Superstar and leader of the Retribution group Ali recently appeared on After The Bell w/Corey Graves. The former 205 Live roster...
Read more
MLW

MLW Books World Title Match For Restart Edition of Fusion

MLW returns after an 8-month hiatus on November 18th, 2020. That is when the first new episode of Fusion since the pandemic...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Comments On Don Callis, The Hurricane and Gangrel Cameos At Full Gear

Gangrel and The Hurricane both appeared in the Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-event media scrum, Tony Khan...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC