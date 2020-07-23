Tony Khan Comments On Lifting Sammy Guevara’s AEW Suspension

Sammy Guevara made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was his first appearance on AEW television in over a month. Guevara was suspended without pay on June 22nd when an inappropriate joke he made about Sasha Banks several years ago resurfaced.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated this week about his decision to lift Guevara’s suspension. The Spanish God underwent four weeks of extensive sensitivity training where he learned about tolerance, race relations and gender issues.

“Sammy was off television for a month and suspended without pay for 30 days. I think it was the right time for Sammy to come back because he’s shown that he’s very sorry and that he can change. He’s spent every day over the past month trying to prove that.”

In addition to undergoing vigorous sensitivity training, one month of Sammy Guevara’s salary was donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville.

Tony Khan feels Guevara did his best to turn around a bad situation by improve himself and making a positive impact in the Jacksonville community.

“I think Sammy was very happy to have an opportunity to apologize, publicly and privately, and do something to turn a terrible comment he made into something positive.”

Next week on AEW Dynamite, the reunited Inner Circle will battle Orange Cassidy, Best Friends and the Jurassic Express in a 10-man tag team match.

