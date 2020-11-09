Monday, November 9, 2020

Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed plans for the highly-anticipated AEW video game, seemingly confirmed a General Manager game is coming.

By Steve Russell
AEW Games
AEW Games

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Khan confessed he can’t say too much about what AEW has lined up. He noted, however, that multiple games are in the works.

- Advertisement -

“We’re making multiple games. We’re working on more than one game in AEW games and we’re going to cater to multiple platforms. We’re going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests,” Khan said. “I think we’ll put a title out, a console game that’s best in class for a console game. We’re really excited about it.”

He also shared how future AEW shows could “impact our video game plans.” Tony Khan then noted how the promotion intends to release something for fans that “[…] love putting wrestling cards up together and love to be in the position that I am which is the general manager of AEW.”

AEW recently announced it will be hosting an AEW Games Special Event. It is speculated that news about a planned console release will be made alongside a suspected mobile game that will allow fans to assume the role of a General Manager.

The promotion recently filed trademarks for the terms “All Elite Wrestling: General Manager” and “Elite GM.” Coupled with Tony Khan’s statement, it seems the announcement of an AEW General Manager game is only a matter of time.

AEW Games Special Event takes place on Tuesday, November 10th at 6/5C. Fans can tune in on AEWGames’ YouTube channel and follow updates via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

ViaWhatCulture

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Full Gear Results: New Champions Crowned, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Full Gear aired tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, Thunder Rosa confronted Serena Deeb after...
Read more
AEW

Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday's pay-per-view.
Read more
AEW

MJF Joins Inner Circle After Beating Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear

The unlikely match between Chris Jericho and MJF took place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title At Full Gear

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston proved to not just be all talk, but had some pretty good action.  Kingston...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

MLW

MLW Books World Title Match For Restart Edition of Fusion

MLW returns after an 8-month hiatus on November 18th, 2020. That is when the first new episode of Fusion since the pandemic...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Comments On Don Callis, The Hurricane and Gangrel Cameos At Full Gear

Gangrel and The Hurricane both appeared in the Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-event media scrum, Tony Khan...
Read more
AEW

WWE Files To Trademark Several WCW PPV Names

WWE recently abandoned its request to renew its trademark of the name "Cody Rhodes". Cody recently dropped his attempt to trademark several...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion To Premiere Wednesday Nights On YouTube

New episodes of MLW Fusion will premiere Wednesday nights on MLW’s YouTube channel at 7pm ET starting November 18th.
Read more
Wrestling News

Chad Gable Shares Championship Goals, Names WWE ‘Dream Opponent’

Chad Gable has revealed which WWE Superstar is his "dream opponent" during an interview with WWE's After the Bell podcast.
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley Wants A Match Against NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has revealed she wants to be first to face current NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jey Uso On Aligning With Roman Reigns, Attacking Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso opened up aligning with Roman Reigns and his recent character changes during an interview with Kayla Braxton for...
Read more
AEW

Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday's pay-per-view.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC