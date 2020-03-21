Tony Khan Confirms That ‘Blood And Guts’ Edition Of Dynamite Is Being Delayed

The company says that the circumstances are not right for the match

AEW has announced that they are postponing the special “Blood & Guts” edition of Dynamite to a later date because the timing and circumstances for it are not right.

The company president Tony Khan released a statement on the matter on Twitter saying that their goal with Dynamite is to produce great shows for their fans.

He continued by announcing that the Blood and Guts match which was originally planned for next week’s episode of the show will happen when the time is right:

“We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts.

That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite.”

While this match has been postponed, the company has announced a confrontation segment between Chris Jericho and the newest AEW star Matt Hardy for the next episode of their TV Show.

Matt is expected to join the Elite and face off against the Inner Circle when the Blood And Guts match finally happens. No word yet on if the other announced matches for the show will take place as planned or if they have been postponed as well.

You can check out the company’s full statement below:

world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 21, 2020

That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring @IAmJericho confronting @MATTHARDYBRAND, face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 21, 2020