Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Second AEW Show On TNT Will Not Launch Until 2021

Tony Khan provided an update

By Andrew Ravens
Tony Khan did an interview with TSN to talk about a wide range of topics involving AEW. During the discussion, AEW’s President provided an update on the status of a third AEW show, which will be the second series to air on TNT.

It’s been well documented that Dynamite isn’t getting a third hour, but rather aside from Dynamite and Dark, which airs on YouTube, AEW will be having a new program arrive on TNT. 

For the longest time, the belief was that the new show would air in 2020. However, Khan noted that the show is set to arrive on TNT in the coming months.

“It’s going to launch in 2021,” Khan said of the new show. “We’ve worked it out with TNT. It’s 100 per cent going to launch in 2021. I don’t have the exact date yet, but I would look out for it soon and it’s right around the corner.”

Khan continued by noting that he hopes to see growth for the promotion 2021 after a successful 2019 and 2020. 

 If the pay-per-views come in higher in 2021 than in 2020, that would be incredible and I’d like to see us hit new highs for Dynamite.”

Hoping to build upon the momentum AEW has built in 2020, Khan is confident that the company will continue to grow next year. Once again, he teased that AEW has some aces up their sleeve to help achieve this goal.

“I think we’ve got some big matches and some big surprises ahead where it’s going to be really possible to do that,” Khan said.

Other topics discussed include Le Dinner Debonair, the possibility of working with NJPW and wanting AEW to serve as a “hub” for other promotions. Check out the full interview here.

Tony Khan: “The Balance of Power in Wrestling Will Shift Tonight” at AEW Dynamite

