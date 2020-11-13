Friday, November 13, 2020

Tony Khan Teases “Aces Up The Sleeve” For AEW In The Weeks Ahead

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has explained his recent tweet promising that the "balance of power in wrestling will shift."

By Steve Russell
Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan (Photo: SEScoops)

AEW President Tony Khan says wrestling fans have some big surprises in store in the weeks ahead

Khan teased that Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite would see the balance of power in wrestling shift. The show saw the debut of Jade Cargill, a a tease that Shaq is headed to AEW and the return of PAC, who has been out of action for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some fans questioned if the “balance of power” shift was excessive hype. However, Tony Khan assured fans that there are some incredible moments still to come before the end of the year. He then noted that he has some “aces up the sleeve” that fans are sure to enjoy.

A New Chapter

Following the end of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Khan took to Twitter to thank fans who tuned in and reflect on PAC’s return. He noted how the episode “opened a new chapter” for the promotion. Khan then promised how “indelible moments” are still ahead for Dynamite in the coming months.

Before PAC’s hiatus, forced due to travel limitations because of the coronavirus pandemic, he had debuted a stable with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, known as Death Triangle.

Following his time away from the promotion, however, the Lucha Bros eventually aligned themselves with Eddie Kingston and his ‘Family.’

ViaPWInsider

