Tony Khan Explains Why FTR Aren’t Ranked In AEW Top-5

AEW released new top-5 rankings today ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Conspicuously absent from the tag team rankings are FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The omission was not lost on Wheeler, questioned, “Hello? Anyone there?”

This prompted a response from AEW President Tony Khan, who revealed that Harwood and Wheeler have yet to sign their AEW contracts.

As I’ve told your attorney, you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2020

Dax Harwood then noted he and Cash will make a decision on the matter today.

“Mr. Kahn dropping personal information on twitter. We’ll make our decision today,” Harwood Tweeted in response.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

FTR are 4-1 thus far in AEW. They have defeated Butcher and the Blade, SCU, The Lucha Bros, and Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler. Their only loss came at Fyter Fest when they teamed with the Young Bucks and dropped an 8-wrestler match to the Lucha Bros and Butcher and the Blade.

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0)