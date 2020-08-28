Tony Khan Addresses Live Crowd Prior To AEW Dynamite (Video)

Tony Khan spoke with the socially-distanced crowd inside Daily’s Place before Dynamite began last night in Jacksonville, Florida. Khan spoke to the crowd about the importance of wearing masks, keeping distanced, and not chanting things which may incur a fine for the promotion.

“You guys gotta promise me a few things, okay?” Khan said to the crowd. “Please, promise me you guys will wear masks. We can’t shoot the crowd if you’re not wearing masks. You guys have done a great job spacing out, please, stay in your groups, try not to leave your groups.”

“And then we’re on live TV. It’s been a long time since we’ve had live fans. If you guys could please avoid a couple of things: Please do not, the F-word, please do not chant holy blank, even though it happens at wrestling shows. Please don’t do it. The other thing, can you guys just be hot? Because you guys represent this entire place, you can be the hottest wrestling crowd in the world.”

Video of Khan’s speech is below:

Khan giving instructions to the AEW live crowd led to him interacting on Twitter with those critical of the speech.

They’re 2 completely different things, I think. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 28, 2020

Because I wasn’t telling them when or what to chant, I was asking them not to chant profanity so we don’t get fined….. It’s not even similar, man. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 28, 2020