Tony Khan Hypes Full Gear On Latest AEW Unrestricted Podcast

AEW President Tony Khan made a special appearance on the this week’s edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. With AEW Full Gear just days away, the conversation focused on Saturday night’s pay-per-view.

Tony Khan spoke about which match he thinks will steal the show and which match has been brewing for years – well before the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Here are some highlights of what he said about:

MJF vs. Chris Jericho: “The Inner Circle possibly with MJF as a member is unthinkable, and the Inner Circle definitely would be the biggest force, not just in AEW, but I think the Inner Circle would be the talk of professional wrestling.”

Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page: “For me, this has been a long time coming. I’ve wanted to do the Kenny Hangman match on PPV for a long time.”

FTR vs The Young Bucks: “This babyface team and this heel team, it’s been built up and talked about for years, long before there was an AEW, long before I knew I was gonna get into the wrestling business, and I’m just really proud that AEW’s promoting this match and that we’re having it here.”

Eddie Kingston: “Since he came in this Summer, he’s become one of the top people in AEW and one of the top people in wrestling, and he’s very effective as a wrestler; he’s very effective as a speaker; he’s very effective as a leader; and I think he could be a great champion for us.”

Other topics discussed include Chris Jericho’s original pitch for Le Dinner Debonair, what inspired Eric Bischoff’s return to Dynamite and AEW’s decision to move Orange Cassidy vs John Silver on to the main PPV card this weekend.

You can listen to the full podcast episode at Onmy.fm or in the player embedded below: