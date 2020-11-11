Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Tony Khan: “The Balance of Power in Wrestling Will Shift Tonight” at AEW Dynamite

By Michael Reichlin
Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan (Photo: SEScoops)

AEW President Tony Khan says this week’s episode of Dynamite will be an eventful one. (Dynamite Preview)

Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view brought multiple title changes, including Darby Allin capturing the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks dethroning FTR for the AEW tag titles. We also saw MJF defeat Chris Jericho to earn a spot for himself and Wardlow in the Inner Circle.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, Khan went above and beyond with his hype for the broadcast. In addition to a great lineup of matches, AEW fans were told to expect “massive surprises” ahead. He then said, “Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight.”

The “balance of power in wrestling” shifting is a bold claim that would seem to describe an event more significant than MJF and Wardlow joining the Inner Circle. Even a scenario like the Inner Circle turning on Chris Jericho would fall short of Khan’s statement.

Perhaps we will see a new act debut or the return of PAC. AEW has a strong track record with post-PPV shows. The Dynamite after last year’s full gear featured the debut of Wardlow. After Revolution, we had the formation of Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix). FTR made their first AEW appearance after Double or Nothin and Miro made his debut after All Out.

The good news is that we will only have to wait a few more hours to find out what Tony Khan is talking about.

Discussion: What do you think Tony Khan is alluding to?

