Tony Khan Appearance Rumored For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on tonight’s episode Impact Wrestling TV. According to a HeelByNature, AEW President Tony Khan is also scheduled to make a cameo on the broadcast.
Khan and AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone are expected to appear on the show in a “paid advertisement.” This sounds similar in format to when the NWO would run promo spots during WCW programming.
Longtime fans remember the black and white segments that began with a voiceover stating, “The following announcement has been paid for by the New World Order.”
Impact Wrestling Preview
In addition to the Kenny Omega & AEW involvement, the following matches are announced for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
- Cody Deaner vs Eric Young
- Brian Myers vs TJP
- Josh Alexander vs Chris Sabin
- Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament (1st Round)
Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee
If you don’t have access to AXS TV, you can watch for free at the Impact Wrestling Twitch Channel starting at 8PM (Eastern). Melissa Santos hosts during commercial breaks. Note that a replay of the show is not available on Twitch after it has aired, however.
AEW Dynamite Preview
AEW has announced the following matches for tomorrow night’s show:
- Dynamite Diamond Ring Match
Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs Orange Cassidy
- The Young Bucks vs The Hybrid2
- FTR vs The Varsity Blondes
- Lance Archer and The Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade
- Dustin Rhodes vs 10
- Abadon vs TBA
Additionally, Sting will appear in a speaking segment and the Inner Circle will decide if they should disband.