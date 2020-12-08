Tony Khan Appearance Rumored For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on tonight’s episode Impact Wrestling TV. According to a HeelByNature, AEW President Tony Khan is also scheduled to make a cameo on the broadcast.

Khan and AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone are expected to appear on the show in a “paid advertisement.” This sounds similar in format to when the NWO would run promo spots during WCW programming.

Longtime fans remember the black and white segments that began with a voiceover stating, “The following announcement has been paid for by the New World Order.”

Impact Wrestling Preview

In addition to the Kenny Omega & AEW involvement, the following matches are announced for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

Cody Deaner vs Eric Young

Brian Myers vs TJP

Josh Alexander vs Chris Sabin

Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament (1st Round)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee

If you don’t have access to AXS TV, you can watch for free at the Impact Wrestling Twitch Channel starting at 8PM (Eastern). Melissa Santos hosts during commercial breaks. Note that a replay of the show is not available on Twitch after it has aired, however.

AEW Dynamite Preview

AEW has announced the following matches for tomorrow night’s show:

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs Orange Cassidy

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs Orange Cassidy The Young Bucks vs The Hybrid2

FTR vs The Varsity Blondes

Lance Archer and The Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

Dustin Rhodes vs 10

Abadon vs TBA

Additionally, Sting will appear in a speaking segment and the Inner Circle will decide if they should disband.