Thursday, September 17, 2020

Tony Khan, Mick Foley, & Others Comment On AEW Parking Lot Brawl

Tony Khan, Mick Foley, and others have commented on last night's Parking Lot Brawl.

By Ian Carey
AEW Parking Lot Brawl - Sue's Van

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with a Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. Many wrestling personalities, wrestlers, and fans have been commenting about the match online.

Tony Khan noted that the whole match was shot in just one take. Other than muting a swear word, no editing of the match took place.

Khan also commented on Jim Ross referring to the match as the best street fight he’s ever called. That covers quite a lot of ground.

Mick Foley Comments On Parking Lot Brawl

Mick Foley was also a huge fan of the match. He took to Twitter to express his opinions on it.

Foley offered further thoughts on the match in a video clip he posted:

“Hey everyone, it’s Mick Foley with just a few follow-up thoughts on that outstanding parking lot brawl,” Foley said. “That’s one thing I always wanted to do, I always wanted to have a big match in a parking lot, maybe on a PPV. I remember pitching the idea for me and Vader, in particular, at the Omni because the Omni had this really cool underground parking structure that I thought would lend itself to an incredible match.”

Foley continued to praise both the Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz.

“I have to be honest, I’d be hard-pressed to tell you what I could have done any better than those guys did,” Foley continued. “That was just an outstanding match.”

Foley’s full comments can be heard in the below Tweet:

Dustin Rhodes also commented on the match:

Santana noted that he is thankful for all the positive messages:

Veda Scott was impressed when Orange Cassidy buckled up in Sue’s Van:

Noelle Foley echoed her father’s sentiment:

