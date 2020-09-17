Tony Khan, Mick Foley, & Others Comment On AEW Parking Lot Brawl

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with a Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. Many wrestling personalities, wrestlers, and fans have been commenting about the match online.

Tony Khan noted that the whole match was shot in just one take. Other than muting a swear word, no editing of the match took place.

It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F word. One amazing take. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020

Khan also commented on Jim Ross referring to the match as the best street fight he’s ever called. That covers quite a lot of ground.

JR just called this the best street fight he’s ever called. #AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020

Mick Foley Comments On Parking Lot Brawl

Mick Foley was also a huge fan of the match. He took to Twitter to express his opinions on it.

WORLD CLASS BRAWL on @AEWonTNT



All four of these guys should be commended for that amazing #ParkingLotBrawl – but they’re going to be feeling that one for a while!



Well done @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT @Santana_Proud @Ortiz_Powerful — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2020

Foley offered further thoughts on the match in a video clip he posted:

“Hey everyone, it’s Mick Foley with just a few follow-up thoughts on that outstanding parking lot brawl,” Foley said. “That’s one thing I always wanted to do, I always wanted to have a big match in a parking lot, maybe on a PPV. I remember pitching the idea for me and Vader, in particular, at the Omni because the Omni had this really cool underground parking structure that I thought would lend itself to an incredible match.”

Foley continued to praise both the Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz.

“I have to be honest, I’d be hard-pressed to tell you what I could have done any better than those guys did,” Foley continued. “That was just an outstanding match.”

Foley’s full comments can be heard in the below Tweet:

Dustin Rhodes also commented on the match:

How bout that parking lot fight tonight on #AEWDynamite?!?! Shit was badass. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 17, 2020

Santana noted that he is thankful for all the positive messages:

Woke up to some pretty amazing messages.



Thanks for taking the time. ?? — Proud & Powerful?? (@Santana_Proud) September 17, 2020

Veda Scott was impressed when Orange Cassidy buckled up in Sue’s Van:

This match hit 11/10 for me when @orangecassidy carefully buckled his seatbelt over on the passenger side. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/8h64RKr8Qx — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) September 17, 2020

Noelle Foley echoed her father’s sentiment: