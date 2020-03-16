Tony Khan On AEW: “We’re Our Own Opponent”

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan believes AEW is providing its own competition and that their current shows avoid saturating the market.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has explained how the promotion is focused on being their own competition. Appearing on AEW’s official podcast, Unrestricted, Khan also noted how they don’t want to oversaturate the market. For now, a two-hour show is the “perfect amount of TV.”

“I also don’t want to oversaturate. I think there’s a sweet spot, so I’m never going to try to produce so many shows that you can’t keep track of what we’re doing. To me, a two hour Dynamite and now, the new one hour show we’re going to develop, is the perfect amount of TV,” Khan said.

Tony Khan On AEW Being Their Own Competition

Tony Khan explained how there are plans in place to release new things on YouTube and BR Live. Ultimately, however, he believes AEW’s current output of Dynamite and Dark allows them to keep creating a consistent, strong product.

“We’re our own opponent. At the end of the day, people talk about you’re in a wrestling war or whatever, we just have to do the best show we can do.”

He continued, “We’re competing with ourselves to do the best shows we can, and when we haven’t done stuff that made sense or wasn’t our best work, we’ve had to refocus and say, here’s why that didn’t work and never do that again.”

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TNT.

