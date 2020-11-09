Monday, November 9, 2020

Tony Khan On AEW’s Women’s Division, Nyla Rose/Vickie Guerrero Storyline

Tony Khan has acknowledged fan criticism of AEW's women's division and the handling of the dynamic between Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

By Steve Russell
Tony Khan
Tony Khan

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has addressed fan criticism regarding AEW’s women’s division. During AEW’s Full Gear virtual media scrum, he explained how he understood the feedback he’s been seeing. He also acknowledged the confusion revolving around the dynamic between Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

“I understand what people are saying about the division. I should have probably done better to put some of Nyla’s story when she said she wasn’t going to wrestle again hand Vickie said she was going to wrestle again until they got the title shot,” Khan explained.

Khan noted that he should have further developed the Rose/Guerrero story on Dynamite to reach AEW’s wider audience. He confessed he forgets that only about “half the audience” tunes in for Dark each week.

“I should have used that on Dynamite more. I watch Dark very closely and work on Dark very closely and book Dark, so I’m obviously watching Dark, but I forget sometimes that there’s about half the audience watches Dark for us, typically.”

Tony Khan explained how Vickie Guerrero’s schedule had several conflicting dates in it. This meant she wasn’t available at all times, making it challenging to book her and Rose to further their story as Khan would have liked.

“[…] the time in the real world, Vickie was not able to come those weeks, not because she was sick, but because it was a conflict that she always had,” Khan said. “So I gave her that time off and I probably should have made it clear… There’s a lot to putting the shows together.”

Nyla Rose recently competed for the AEW Women’s Championship at Full Gear. She lost to Hikaru Shida.

ViaWhatCulture

