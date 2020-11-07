Saturday, November 7, 2020

Tony Khan on Eddie Kingston: “He’d Be a Great AEW Champion”

The AEW President talks the Number 1 contender to the AEW Championship

By Jake Jeremy

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Khan would discuss a number of topics on the show involving the Full Gear PPV this weekend. Full Gear takes place tonight (Saturday 7th November) and is available to purchase on FITE TV (for international viewers). And B/R Live in the United States.

One of the topics discussed was the AEW Championship match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. This will be Kingston’s first AEW PPV Main Event; the independent veteran joined the company just a few short months ago.

Tony Khan on Eddie Kingston

Tony Khan would describe how Kingston managed to push himself to this incredible opportunity. “It’s a testament to how hard he’s worked. and it’s also a testament to what a great job he’s done since he’s been here” Khan began on Busted Open.

“He’s been a top TV performer on Dynamite” Tony Khan continued. “He was great at All Out, he got to the end of the Battle Royale. I’ve really tried to push him really strong on TV. I think anybody who follows independent wrestling? Loves Eddie Kingston for the most part.”

Khan would then praise Kingston massively, saying how the tenured veteran would be a great representative as the company Champion. “He’s got huge huge international fan base. I think Eddie Kingston would be a great champion…[although] Moxley has been a great champion.”

Tony Khan would finish by discussing the build to the match. Both men have similar independent career CVs, having worked for the likes of CZW and ICW. “The story that we told [with Moxley and Kingston]? The personal history between the two guys? It’s so strong.”

Do you think that Eddie Kingston has a real shot of beating Jon Moxley at Full Gear? Was Tony Khan just hyping the match incredibly well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments

