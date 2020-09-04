Thursday, September 3, 2020

Tony Khan On PAC’s AEW Absence, The Extent Of The AEW – NWA Relationship, Cinematic Action At All Out, More

By Scott Lazara
Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan (Photo: SEScoops)

As reported before, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a conference call earlier today with members of the pro wrestling media to promote Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view.

You can click here for Khan’s earlier comments on the Brock Lesnar/AEW rumors, which AEW PPV did better than WrestleMania 36, and more. Below are more highlights from the call:

- Advertisement -

* Khan revealed that there will be a live crowd at Britt Baker’s dentist office for the “Tooth & Nail” match against Big Swole on the All Out pre-show. The cinematic-style match was originally planned for the main card earlier this summer, but Baker hasn’t wrestled much in recent months and the change was made. He sees it as a big opportunity for both Swole and Baker, who we will see a lot more from in the next few months. He said while this will be a cinematic match, the actual pay-per-view will be wrestling-heavy and not storyline-heavy. Khan said the “Tooth & Nail” match will be great and it will be fun, and it will be free for everyone to enjoy.

* Khan said he would love to have Serena Deeb back after her match with NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa on Dynamite this week, adding that they both hit a home run. Deeb received rave reviews backstage, and he was proud of them for putting on a strong performance in the second hour position that the company trusted them with. He’s very excited about Rosa facing AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out on Saturday.

* There is not a working relationship between AEW and the NWA, past the good personal relationship he has with NWA Owner Billy Corgan. They have had a strong relationship for years, before Khan got into wrestling. Khan revealed that he was introduced to Corgan by another good friend – former WWE star Chris Nowinski of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. He talked more about Nowinski and how he respects his work, and had Nowinski come to speak to the AEW roster. He sees AEW and NWA as two different companies, but he wished Corgan the best with everything he’s doing. Regarding Rosa vs. Shida, he thinks this will be one of the best matches on the card and he thought the match maked sense for both promotions when it was pitched. He believes Rosa is the perfect contender for Shida at All Out, but it was Kenny Omega who first recommended Rosa for the match. Khan agreed, called Corgan and they made it happen.

* Khan said he, and everyone else in the company, are really missing PAC, who is still in the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. He believes PAC’s absence has been a great opportunity for Eddie Kingston, who he sees as a good mouthpiece for The Lucha Bros, but also one who can fit well in other roles. While it’s unfortunate that PAC can’t be here right now, it means other wrestlers are able to step up, and they have been stepping up.

Trending Articles

WWE

AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Joining Forces With Paul Heyman

AJ Styles infamously left the Raw roster to get away from Paul Heyman but the ECW founder has since found his way...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Won’t Let ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar Jump To AEW

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. The biggest pro wrestling attraction of the past decade is officially a free...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/2): MJF Attacks Jon Moxley, Jericho & Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before All Out this Saturday night. Excalibur...
Read more
NXT

News On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To NXT Possibly Switching Nights

The USA Network has reportedly floated the idea to WWE about NXT switching from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights permanently.
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar: “This Is a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity for AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the free agency of Brock Lesnar. It...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Tony Khan On PAC’s AEW Absence, The Extent Of The AEW – NWA Relationship, Cinematic Action At All Out, More

As reported before, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a conference call earlier today with members of the pro wrestling media to promote...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Talks Brock Lesnar Speculation, Which AEW PPV Was Better Than WrestleMania 36, Next AEW TV Show

AEW CEO & President Tony Khan spoke to members of the media earlier today to promote Saturday's AEW All Out pay-per-view event. Below are...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley Talks ALL OUT Opponent MJF: “He Definitely Gets ‘It’ and Has Definitely Got ‘It’

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his...
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar: “This Is a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity for AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the free agency of Brock Lesnar. It...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Won’t Let ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar Jump To AEW

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. The biggest pro wrestling attraction of the past decade is officially a free...
Read more
NXT

News On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To NXT Possibly Switching Nights

The USA Network has reportedly floated the idea to WWE about NXT switching from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights permanently.
Read more
AEW

Details On Britt Baker vs Big Swole Cinematic Match At All Out

On Dynamite this week, it was announced that Dr. Britt Baker DMD will face Big Swole at All Out. The match will...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Bret Hart As WWF Champion In 1996

Jim Ross recently spent some time talking about Bret Hart's run in 1996 on an episode of the Grillin Jr podcast. During...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s Contract With WCW

The Ultimate Warrior was briefly part of the WCW roster in 1998. He feuded with Hollywood Hogan, formed the "One Warrior Nation"...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles & Kevin Nash Both Reveal They Tested Positive For COVID-19

AJ Styles and Kevin Nash both revealed recently that they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both wrestlers appear to be doing...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Comments On Roman Reigns Joining Forces With Paul Heyman

AJ Styles infamously left the Raw roster to get away from Paul Heyman but the ECW founder has since found his way...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Former WWE Champion The Rock revealed in an Instagram post that he and his immediate family have contracted COVID-19 and they are...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC