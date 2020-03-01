Tony Khan On Possibly Moving Dynamite To Monday Nights

Cody Rhodes created some buzz recently when he said that he wouldn’t mind taking Dynamite out of its current slot on Wednesday nights and move it to Monday. However, the AEW President Tony Khan doesn’t seem to be a fan of the idea and it appears that he believes that Wednesdays are the best spot for them.

The AEW CEO was asked about Cody’s comments during the post Revolution media scrum and he said that while Cody is one of his best friends, as the president he is saying that they are on Wednesday nights: (Transcription: SEScoops.com)

“I think Cody brings (a lot) to the company both on-screen and off-screen. He is one of my best friends.” said Tony Khan. “That may be his view for 5 years. As his personal view and that might even be his view as the executive vice president but as the president and CEO, I am telling you we are on Wednesday nights, I want to be on Wednesday nights.

I have no intention of moving for a variety of reasons and I am really happy with where we are (in the) the relationship with TNT. It’s a night that works great for them. We have been a top performer for them. We are doing great on Wednesdays and I want to stay there. “

Tony Khan continued by explaining how he believes Monday Night Football is the greatest franchise on cable and he never wants to compete with them. Apart from this, the AEW president also discussed Jon Moxley’s Championship win at Revolution and revealed how he feels about Cody Rhodes’ new tattoo. You can check out his full interview below: