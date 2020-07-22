Tony Khan On What Led Him To Hire Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has become one of AEW’s biggest stars. Lately, he’s even been involved in a memorable rivalry with “Le Champion” Chris Jericho. The two main event’ed night 2 of Fyter Fest and on last week’s episode, Cassidy had orange juice dumped on his rival from up above.

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by ESPN and noted he didn’t originally have big plans for Cassidy when he first booked him for last year’s Double or Nothing. Cassidy was in the 21-person Casino Battle Royal at the 2019 Double or Nothing event.

“He clearly had a following, but he wasn’t somebody, when we started, that I was really particularly aware of or had real big plans for,” said Khan to ESPN. “[After Double or Nothing,] I spent a lot of time with Orange Cassidy and got to know him a lot better, and also talked to him about ideas, and that opened a lot of doors for both of us.”

Khan continued to say he was surprised by how much thought the performer actually puts into his rather unique character.

“I had no idea what an intelligent person Orange Cassidy is, and he is very, very smart. And really, I had no idea how well-thought-out this all was.”

Khan also noted that he feels Cassidy has been a real team-player in AEW.

“He’s multitalented, he’s a team player, he’s tried to make other people look good as much as possible, and the most important thing above all else is his work is phenomenal. He’s a great wrestler.”

Khan (and many, many other wrestling fans) dressed up as Orange Cassidy for Halloween last year.

