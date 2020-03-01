Tony Khan Post-Event Media Scrum Notes

Tony Khan spoke to members of the media last night following AEW Revolution from Chicago. Khan spoke on a number of issues including his role

Khan noted that while there have been reports that his role on the creative team has increased in recent weeks, he’s always been the final say. He is the filter because there are so many ideas from wrestlers that you can’t do them all.

The word “War Games” will not be used in relation to the 2-ring event on March 25th, 2020. The term they are using is “Blood and Guts Match.”

Had mixed feelings toward Cody’s neck tattoo. It could be a hindrance if he wants certain acting roles, however, but said it works great if Cody just wants to be a “badass wrestler.”

Khan would like to keep All Out in Chicago, says the market has been great for them.

They are trying to hit different markets for Dynamite but moving it internationally could be tough because of time zones and wanting to keep the show live.

Colt Cabana has signed. He is coming in as a wrestler, announcer, and coach. He also has the ability to work other places as well.

No update on negotiations with Jeff Cobb but talks are ongoing.

Awesome Kong helps to produce the women’s matches but is currently filming the final season of Netflix’s GLOW.

He checks in with TNT from time to time when there are ideas that are little “out there” but they have been very supportive.

Khan described the Dark Order has a “huge evil corporation” and said it is really developing into something he thinks fans will like. He would not speculate or comment on Matt Hardy, however.

He said everyone at AEW watches a lot of NJPW and he has no problem with his guys working there. He noted that it hasn’t been a 2-way street with them, however.

