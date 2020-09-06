Sunday, September 6, 2020

Tony Khan Provides The Latest Update On Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy was transported to hospital after his match with Sammy Guevara at All Out.

By Ian Carey

Tony Khan recently Tweeted out that Matt Hardy has passed all tests following a scary series of events on last night’s PPV. Hardy and Sammy Guevara fell onto two tables in the backstage area but Hardy’s head seemed to land flat on the concrete. According to the latest update from Khan, Hardy did not suffer a concussion and will be at Dynamite on Wednesday.

Tony Khan Tweeted out the following:

- Advertisement -

“An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!”

Hardy looked to be out cold and later was having trouble continuing in the match. Referee Aubrey Edwards originally called for the match to be stopped but Hardy was eventually cleared to continue. Hardy would go on to win the match after Guevara fell from a structure onto some crash pads.

A stipulation was added to the match that if Hardy had lost, he would have to leave AEW forever.

Trending Articles

AEW

AEW All Out Results: Jon Moxley vs. MJF, Mimosa Mayhem, Matt Hardy

AEW All Out aired live on PPV from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy Sent To Hospital After Scary Spot At AEW All Out

Matt Hardy took a trip to a local hospital after his match against Sammy Guevara.  The two stars worked...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lana Reacts To Report About Her Instagram Posts Leading To New WWE Edict

Lana has given her side to a new report that suggests she caused the final straw to break which led to a...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Provides The Latest Update On Matt Hardy

Tony Khan recently Tweeted out that Matt Hardy has passed all tests following a scary series of events on last night's PPV....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Tony Khan Provides The Latest Update On Matt Hardy

Tony Khan recently Tweeted out that Matt Hardy has passed all tests following a scary series of events on last night's PPV....
Read more
AEW

AEW All Out Results: Jon Moxley vs. MJF, Mimosa Mayhem, Matt Hardy

AEW All Out aired live on PPV from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over MJF

After weeks of build, MJF finally got his chance to wrestle AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.  The battle...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy Sent To Hospital After Scary Spot At AEW All Out

Matt Hardy took a trip to a local hospital after his match against Sammy Guevara.  The two stars worked...
Read more
AEW

Orange Cassidy Beats Chris Jericho In Mimosa Mayhem Match

The third match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy was quite the spectacle.  The fan favorite star and former...
Read more
AEW

FTR Wins AEW Tag Team Titles At AEW All Out

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are no longer the kings of the AEW tag team division as FTR has taken that spot. 
Read more
AEW

Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women’s Title Against NWA’s Thunder Rosa

Although Thunder Rosa brought the fight to Hikaru Shida, she fell short in her attempt to become another champion. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Lana Reacts To Report About Her Instagram Posts Leading To New WWE Edict

Lana has given her side to a new report that suggests she caused the final straw to break which led to a...
Read more
WWE

WWE Issues Statement On Talent Ceasing Third Party Deals

Following the news of WWE wanting talent to cease third party deals by October 2, there has been backlash from fans and...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eddie Kingston Reveals Which WWE GM ‘Wanted’ Him in The Company

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number of topics...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley: “We’ve Thrown The Traditional Rulebook of Television Wrestling Out The Window”

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Talks Being Contacted by WWE after AEW Appearance

AEW star Eddie Kingston appeared on this week's episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The independent veteran would discuss a number...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC