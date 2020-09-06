Tony Khan Provides The Latest Update On Matt Hardy

Tony Khan recently Tweeted out that Matt Hardy has passed all tests following a scary series of events on last night’s PPV. Hardy and Sammy Guevara fell onto two tables in the backstage area but Hardy’s head seemed to land flat on the concrete. According to the latest update from Khan, Hardy did not suffer a concussion and will be at Dynamite on Wednesday.

Tony Khan Tweeted out the following:

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

Hardy looked to be out cold and later was having trouble continuing in the match. Referee Aubrey Edwards originally called for the match to be stopped but Hardy was eventually cleared to continue. Hardy would go on to win the match after Guevara fell from a structure onto some crash pads.

A stipulation was added to the match that if Hardy had lost, he would have to leave AEW forever.