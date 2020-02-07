Tony Khan Taking Larger Role In AEW Creative

Tony Khan is said to be playing a larger role in creative as of late.

Tony Khan is said to be taking a larger role in the creative side of things backstage in AEW. According to a report from Fightful, Khan’s role has evolved from being the final say to coming up with ideas and developing storylines of his own. He is also said to have been more outspoken concerning the ideas of others as of late.

In addition to Khan’s evolving role on the creative team, Kenny Omega is said to have been pushing for certain storylines behind the scenes as well. The recent Britt Baker heel-turn is said to have been Omega’s idea. The lines blasting Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone are said to have come from Khan, however.

Baker attacked Yuka Sakazaki after their match this week, breaking off one of Sakazaki’s teeth in the process.

Regarding the Hangman Page storyline, it is being reported that AEW management is having fun working on the angle and coming up with ideas for Page. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Matt Jackson confronted Page in the back about his drinking. Page appeared to be taking Matt’s comments to heart before he then began drinking beer directly from a full pitcher.

The main event of next week’s Dynamite from Atlanta will be the first-ever AEW steel cage match. Cody Rhodes will face Wardlow in the match.