Tony Khan Talks About Fyter Fest, Confirms Chris Jericho Will Be Providing Commentary

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) President Tony Khan joined Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on this week’s episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. The episode acted as a preview for AEW’s upcoming two-week special, Fyter Fest, which kicks off on July 1.

During their conversation, Khan stressed how Fyter Fest will see every single AEW championship defended. He noted how several AEW storylines will be “coming to a head” across those two weeks. Khan also explained how every match will provide a “huge moment” that will see further development to their current stories. Looking to the format of Fyter Fest’s presentation, Tony Khan admitted that “It is the kind of environment we typically have on PPV quarterly.”

As he hyped the event, Tony Khan confirmed that fans can expect the return of Chris Jericho to the commentary table. Speaking on the Private Party versus Santana and Ortiz tag match, Khan shared that “Le Champion” will be providing vocal duties for that episode of Fyter Fest. He juxtaposed Jericho’s ringside presence with Matt Hardy, who will be joining Private Party.

“[…] both teams are being advised by all time legends. Not just all time legends in the wrestling business, but two of the great tag team wrestlers of all time,” Tony Khan stated. “All the great tag teams Chris Jericho has been and Matt Hardy is a Mount Rushmore tag team wrestler. I think it’s going to be an awesome match. Those are two top teams. There has been a rivalry going on for a while between Private Party and Santana/Ortiz that goes way back.”

Although Jericho may be providing commentary on July 1, he is scheduled to compete on July 8. He will be facing off against Best Friends’ Orange Cassidy.