Tony Khan Talks Brock Lesnar Speculation, Which AEW PPV Was Better Than WrestleMania 36, Next AEW TV Show

AEW CEO & President Tony Khan spoke to members of the media earlier today to promote Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event. Below are a few highlights from the call:

* Khan said he “can’t comment right now” on the speculation that Brock Lesnar may be headed to AEW, if he’s talked to Lesnar or if he’s interested in bringing Lesnar in. Lesnar is now a free agent from WWE but it’s believed that he will be back to work for the company soon.

Khan said he’s been a big fan of Lesnar’s work for years, and he sees Lesnar as one of the greatest “big man workers” in the business. He also doesn’t think people talk enough about how Brock is a great worker. Khan added that he has a significant amount of respect for Lesnar, but he can’t comment on the speculation or interest right now.

* He said he believes the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May “kicked the crap out of” WWE WrestleMania 36 in April. He talked about how both companies were dealing with different circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he believes AEW promoted their event better, and produced a better product.

* Khan promised that the new one-hour AEW TV show will premiere some time in the next year. He does not have an exact date and said they still have a lot of work left to do, including market research testing. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of plans getting delayed, but the second AEW TV show is still in the works.

Stay tuned for more highlights from Khan’s media call.