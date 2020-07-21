Tony Khan Talks COVID-19 Testing and Creating ‘Atmosphere’ for AEW Shows

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The company owner would appear on the show to discuss a number of topics surrounding AEW, including Fight For The Fallen and working in Daily’s Place.

One of the questions posed to Khan was how AEW manages to get a better ‘atmosphere’ at their shows than WWE accomplish at the Performance Center. AEW has been hosting weekly episodes of Dynamite and pay-per-views from Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. The venue is home to the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars, which are also owned by the Khan family.

Tony Khan on COVID-19 Testing

“There’s not hundreds of people in the building, but there are people around the ringside area who’ve been tested,” Khan began on the broadcast. “And we’ve got the staff and the wrestlers who aren’t on Dynamite necessarily; but people who are on Dark and people who are GOING to be on Dynamite, or have been on Dynamite, but just aren’t on this particular episode.”

Tony Khan would elaborate further, saying “for story reasons there’s often people planted in the crowd, as you’ve seen. But yeah it’s been great for us, it [Daily’s Place] creates a great atmosphere and thankfully we’ve got this pool of people that have already been tested for COVID. It’s safe for them to be there, and when we don’t have to worry about having those people at ringside? it definitely adds a lot to the presentation.”

AEW has been lucky with its performers staying safe from COVID-19. WWE, on the other hand, has had no less than 30 employees & wrestlers test positive.

Do you think that AEW has a better ‘atmosphere’ than WWE shows at the Performance Center? Let us know in the comments

Also Check Out: