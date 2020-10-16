Friday, October 16, 2020

Tony Khan Talks Pitching AEW Dynamite To Other Networks

AEW Dynamite recently celebrated its 1-year anniversary on TNT.

By Ian Carey
AEW President Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan

All Elite Wrestling just celebrated the 1-year anniversary of Dynamite on TNT. Tony Khan spoke to Bleacher Report this week and revealed that several other networks were interested in carrying the show before they reached a deal with Turner Sports.

“It was a long process,” he said about finding a television partner. “It was probably about a year from when I started pitching the show to when it got picked up. There were other networks interested in it, but I think we ended up at the best possible place for us.”

- Advertisement -

Khan continued, “TNT is where I always wanted to go. From a marketing standpoint, there was such a great promotional push around the debut and they [TNT] were so happy with the results that we got a four-year contract extension all within the first four months. It was a very successful debut, but it was a long road to get there.”

Khan has been a lifelong wrestling fan. He was an avid ‘fantasy booker’ in his teen years and always dreamt about having a wrestling show on TNT. “I’ve been writing shows in notebooks, Microsoft Word files and even Word Perfect going back to 1995.”

TV Rights Fees

AEW has actually produced more episodes of Dynamite in the pandemic-era than before it. With live crowds restricted in most places, the TV rights AEW receives for Dynamite plays a more important role in the company’s bottom-line.

Khan also spoke about how just because they can have packed crowds in Florida now, doesn’t necessarily mean they will do so.

“Live events have changed in the past year, more so probably than in all the previous years combined. TV rights now more than ever are the most important revenue stream. Now all of a sudden, things are possible to do legally. That doesn’t mean you should try to pack the place.”

The full interview with Tony Khan can be read here.

Trending Articles

NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married Tuesday, October 12th in Tampa, FL....
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Provides Update On ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar’s Status

People have been wondering when we are gonna see Brock Lesnar back on WWE TV since his contract expired in April and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/14): One Year Anniversary, All Titles On The Line

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the one year anniversary show and all titles were defended tonight....
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Discusses Why He Was Removed As WWE RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman was interviewed this week for ESPN's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. One of the first questions that came...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Says He Doesn’t Consider Himself A Heel

Roman Reigns says he doesn't see his character as a babyface or a heel. According to comments he made recently during an...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Collective Issues Statement On COVID-19 Cases, Fans Should Get Tested

Multiple wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at the Collective series of independent wrestling events in Indiana this weekend. As...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo After Dynamite Goes Off The Air (Video)

Eddie Kingston has certainly made an impact in AEW in the short time he's been with the promotion. He answered Cody's open...
Read more
Featured

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

WWE's Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon's underground...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Talks Pitching AEW Dynamite To Other Networks

All Elite Wrestling just celebrated the 1-year anniversary of Dynamite on TNT. Tony Khan spoke to Bleacher Report this week and...
Read more
WWE

Gangrel Reveals Which AEW Star Was Originally Supposed To Get Christian’s Spot In The Brood

The Brood was a staple of the Attitude Era and the group helped launch the careers of both Edge and Christian. However,...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Teases Secret WWE Contract Extension For Ronda Rousey

With reports confirming that Ronda Rousey's current WWE contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 37, fans are wondering if and when we'll see...
Read more
WWE

Wade Barrett On How Long It Will Take Him To Get Back In The Ring Shape

Wade Barrett has shown interest in making an in-ring return after joining the NXT brand as a commentator and he has also...
Read more
WWE

Shane Helms Provides Update On His WWE Status

WWE has brought back a number of people after moving to Thunderdome who they fired or furloughed during the early stages of...
Read more
AEW

Viewership For AEW Dynamite Anniversary & NXT TV (10/14)

AEW scored another win over NXT this week with its Dynamite Anniversary special. Both shows were up this week and benefitted from...
Read more
WWE

Daniel Bryan Returning On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is returning to WWE television. The company announced today that the former WWE Champion will be appearing on this Friday’s...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC