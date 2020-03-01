Tony Khan Talks Potential AEW/NJPW Relationship

Tony Khan addressed his wrestlers appearing for New Japan Pro Wrestling during last night’s post-event media scrum.

“We all definitely watch a lot of New Japan in this room. I think they are a great company and a lot of my people have worked shows there and I have no problem with guys – as long as its not interfering on a regular basis with what we do on Wednesdays and with our PPVs, guys working there. That’s some of the flexibility we have. Can’t have it all the time but I think it’s been fine for me, it doesn’t really bother me.”

Khan continued to talk more about NJPW.

“Hasn’t really been a 2-way street,” Khan continued. “Haven’t seen a lot of their guys here. Don’t hear from them often but if you guys are watching this you’re welcome for all the great stuff I’ve done for you and if you’d ever like to send somebody here to do work, I would treat them respectfully like you’ve treated my guys because generally when my people worked there you’ve done right by them. You being New Japan.”

Khan’s post-event media scrum can be viewed in its entirety in the player below: