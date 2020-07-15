Tony Khan Updates AEW Suspension of Sammy Guevara & Jimmy Havoc

AEW President Tony Khan is doing the media rounds to promote Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The benefit show is raising money for Florida-based COVID-19 relief efforts.

During a discussion with the New York Post, Khan spoke about AEW suspending Sammy Guevara and Jimmy Havoc. He revealed that it was his decision to suspend both men, whose respective situations were different but both needed to be addressed.

Jimmy Havoc approached AEW management and informed them he needed help. Khan says Jimmy ‘really needed’ the treatment he is getting. “If and when he were to wrestle again, the most important thing for himself and everybody here is that he sought treatment and counseling.”

Regarding Sammy Guevara, Khan felt it was necessary to suspend him when an inappropriate joke he made about WWE wrestler Sasha Banks resurfaced. Khan says the recent controversy was the first time he heard the “horrible” comments.

“The comments he made were horrible,” said Khan. “I can’t defend them. I can’t even comment on them because they’re unspeakably bad. He has also done a different kind of counseling and he’s in a different kind of counseling and it’s a different kind of coaching. Everybody here, male and female pretty much up and down the roster we talked to felt like Sammy had no history of this kind of behavior. Really people were shocked Sammy had said that.”

Guevara is undergoing sensitivity training during his suspension. His AEW pay is being donated to a Jacksonville-based women’s non-profit.

Head over to the NY Post to read the full interview with Tony Khan.

