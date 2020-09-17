Tony Schiavone On WWE’s ‘Sketchy’ Offer Before He Signed With AEW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has opened up about WWE approaching him prior to signing with AEW. Schiavone shared his story during an “Ask Tony Anything” segment on his show, What Happened When with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson.

When asked why he ultimately signed with AEW over WWE, Schiavone explained how WWE was “very sketchy” about the position he would have within the promotion.

“They said we just want you to come to work here. We need more people here who have a strong wrestling background to help out. Well, what would I do? Well, you would just work with us.”

He shared how he spoke to Bruch Prichard about the role, and believes that Prichard was “shooting” with him when he confessed he didn’t know what position he would have. Looking back on it, Schiavone added how it’s “pretty apparent” what WWE was trying to do and that he doesn’t blame Prichard for his part in it.

“[…] they wanted to get me so AEW wouldn’t get me and they would have run me out the door right after Eric Bischoff or before. I’m not blaming Bruce but I get it. I know what Vince (McMahon) was thinking.”