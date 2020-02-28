Tony Schiavone Shares The Dumbest Thing He’s Ever Said

All Elite Wrestling's Tony Schiavone believes that agreeing to work for WWE was the dumbest thing he's ever said.

All Elite Wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone has revealed what he believes is the dumbest thing he’s ever said. His revelation comes after WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley poked fun at Schiavone following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Foley uploaded a photo of himself watching the show, writing, “EPIC stuff from @KennyOmegamanX & @BASTARDPAC on @AEWrestling Yes, I’m channel surfing. It’s a good time to be a wrestling fan. Did @tonyschiavone24 just insult PAC after that amazing match? Could be the second dumbest thing Tony has ever said!”

Schiavone then jumped in, replying to Foley. He admitted how his recent comments were only the third dumbest thing he’s ever said. He then listed the other two:

“Third dumbest. 1.) Yes Vince, I’ll come to work for you 2.) Yes, I’ll move to Connecticut”

Tony Schiavone’s History

Although Tony Schiavone worked for the then-WWF for a stint in the ‘90s, he is best known for his work in WCW. Since WCW, he also provided commentary for Major League Wrestling, prior to his signing with AEW.

There was a time that he was hired by coffee chain Starbucks. This history has been turned into an angle on AEW Dynamite, with Dr. Britt Baker often mocking him for his previous job role.

Tony Schiavone is the co-host of two popular podcasts. He hosts What Happened When along with Conrad Thompson. Last week, AEW launched the new AEW Unrestricted podcast, which features Tony and referee Aubrey Edwards interviewing AEW talent.