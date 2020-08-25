Top AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For Extended Time

Cody Rhodes will be off television for an extended period of time.

“The American Nightmare” lost the TNT Championship to Brodie Lee last week on Dynamite. Cody got absolutely steamrolled by the Lee, the leader of AEW’s Dark Order.

- Advertisement -

Cody was placed on a stretcher, but the attack continued. Other members of the Nightmare Family were brought out, beaten up and left for dead. It was a disturbing sight to say the least.

AEW has promised an update on Cody’s condition this Thursday on Dynamite. Unfortunately, wrestling fans should not expect to see Cody back in action any time soon.

According to PWInsider, the expectation is that Cody will be off television for an extended period to ‘sell’ the beating he took at the hands of Brodie Lee. Cody will not work the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 5th.

One possible reason for Cody being written off television is the start of production for Stephen Amell’s new wrestling-themed series on Starz, Heels. The show is being produced in Georgia, where Cody lives, and he is already announced as having a role in the series.