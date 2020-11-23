Top Flight Signs With AEW

Top Flight is All Elite. Darius and Dante Martin made their AEW Dynamite debuts last week against the Young Bucks. The high-flying brothers from Minnesota came up short, put on a strong showing against the champions.

Top Flight joins a stacked AEW tag team division that includes FTR, The Lucha Bros., Best Friends, Natural Nightmares, Dark Order, Private Party, The Hybrid2, Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. and The Acclaimed, among others.

- Advertisement -

Miro teased their signing a few weeks ago, but AEW made the official announcement Monday afternoon. Congratulations to Darius & Dante Martin.