Monday, November 23, 2020

Top Flight Signs With AEW

By Michael Reichlin
Top Flight
Top Flight (Photo: Lee South for AEW)

Top Flight is All Elite. Darius and Dante Martin made their AEW Dynamite debuts last week against the Young Bucks. The high-flying brothers from Minnesota came up short, put on a strong showing against the champions.

Top Flight joins a stacked AEW tag team division that includes FTR, The Lucha Bros., Best Friends, Natural Nightmares, Dark Order, Private Party, The Hybrid2, Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. and The Acclaimed, among others.

- Advertisement -

Miro teased their signing a few weeks ago, but AEW made the official announcement Monday afternoon. Congratulations to Darius & Dante Martin.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Survivor Series Results: The Undertaker’s Farewell, Reigns vs. McIntyre

WWE Survivor Series aired live from the ThunderDome. Team RAW battled Team SmackDown and The Undertaker said his final farewell during tonight's PPV. Survivor...
Read more
WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Bids His Final Farewell At WWE Survivor Series

The Undertaker made an appearance at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event in which was promoted by WWE as his “Final Farewell.”  WWE had also...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Say IMPACT “Tarnished Their Brand” During Their Run

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross On If Triple H Ever Refused To Put Over Stars

There are many wrestlers who have had the reputation of being tough with the management and refusing to put over other stars, with Triple...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Top Flight Signs With AEW

Top Flight is All Elite. Darius and Dante Martin made their AEW Dynamite debuts last week against the Young Bucks. The high-flying brothers from...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker’s $1000 Cameo Videos Are Being Posted Online

Survivor Series 2020 may have been the Undertaker's final farewell but a few big-spending fans are still receiving messages from the Deadman's character. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Corey Graves: “Drew McIntyre Entered an Unwinnable Situation” as WWE Champion

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Talk Breaking The ‘Unwritten Rules of Wrestling’

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
Wrestling News

Corey Graves Talks Working in WWE Commentary During The Pandemic

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage Survivor Series News: Legend Doesn’t Appear, Who Played Gobbledy Gooker & More

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place last night from Orlando's Amway Center in Florida. Several backstage updates from the event have recently become available....
Read more
WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more
WWE

Note On Otis And Bayley’s Addition To SmackDown’s Survivor Series Teams

The card for the Survivor Series PPV wasn't finalized until the last minute and WWE confirmed the final members of the SmackDown Survivor Series...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC