Top Stars Absent From Recent AEW TV Tapings

It’s widely known that AEW taped matches in Jacksonville and QT Marshall’s gym in Norcross, GA last month that will air on future Dynamite episodes.

It’s been reported that the promotion has enough content taped to last them through mid-May.

A new report by Wrestling Inc notes that MJF, The Young Bucks, “Hangman” Adam Page, Nyla Rose, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SCU and Big Swole did not work the most recent TV tapings in Georgia.

Thus, fans shouldn’t expect to see them on future episodes of Dynamite. For now, Georgia is currently under a “shelter in place” order that will last the remainder of this month.

AEW does have the option of returning to Florida but they won’t be able to run Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deemed pro sports leagues as “essential services” as long as they have essential people working, no fans in attendance, and production with a national audience.

This covers MMA and pro wrestling. Just like with WWE, AEW would be allowed to run TV tapings in the state.

AEW President Tony Khan has told talent and staff that if they don’t feel comfortable with working the tapings then they won’t face punishment over it.

Talent from states like New York and California were also not used at the TV tapings.