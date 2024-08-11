AEW WrestleDream 2024 Set for Tacoma, Washington On 10/12

The second-ever AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view will take place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on October 12. Fans who are official AEW Insiders will get first access to purchase VIP experiences and presale tickets will go on sale on August 12.

The first AEW WrestleDream event took place in October 2023 after first being announced following the inaugural AEW All In: London event. Taking place one year to the day after the passing of Antonio Inoki, WrestleDream 2023 served to honor the Japanese wrestling legend and featured talent from AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The event also saw the AEW debut of Adam Copeland, mere weeks after his tenure as Edge in WWE came to an end.

AEW Pay-Per-Views in 2024

AEW WrestleDream will be one of five pay-per-view events set to take place in the remainder of 2024. AEW’s next pay-per-view will be All In: London and see the All-Elite roster once again take over Wembley Stadium in London on August 25. AEW All Out will take place on September 7 from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

After WrestleDream, AEW will host its sixth annual Full Gear on November 23, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AEW’s final major show of the year will be the second-ever Worlds End show and will take place on December 28 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.