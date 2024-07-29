MVP Appears at Bloodsport XI, Isn’t Going Back to the Company He’s At

MVP surprised fans with his appearance at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI where he spoke about his plans for WWE and outside the company. At the show, MVP, a former U.S. Champion made a surprise appearance following Barnett’s fight with Bad Dude Tito.

MVP spoke of his friendship with Barnett and how his start in submission wrestling training began with Josh eleven years ago. MVP then confirmed that the contract “with the company who I won’t mention” [WWE] is about to expire and shared that “I’m not going back.”

Though his WWE career is ending, MVP isn’t ready to retire and challenged Barnett to a fight at a future Bloodsport event. Barnett was in favor of the idea and shared that Bloodsport is “the land where the Hurt Business cashes the most checks.”

MVP announces his contract with his current company is coming up and he'd love to face @JoshLBarnett in BLOODSPORT. What do you think of that match?!?!@GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/GgDG1Jy9Dm — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) July 29, 2024

WWE & Bloodsport

MVP wasn’t the only WWE name at Bloodsport XI. Both Creed Brothers were victorious in their Bloodsport debuts with Brutus and Julius defeating Tom Lawlor and Matt Makowski respectively. Charlie Dempsey came up short against Royce Isaacs while Shayna Baszelr defeated Miyu Yamashita in the show’s main event.

Now, fans can expect MVP at a future event against Barnett, and his comment about the Hurt Business shouldn’t be ignored. In addition to MVP, it’s been reported that Bobby Lashley’s WWE deal is set to expire soon. WWE is reportedly under the belief that both men are gone with speculation regarding a potential move to AEW.