Zack Sabre Jr. Wins 2024 G1 Climax, Makes Early Challenge For IWGP Title

Zack Sabre Jr. has continued to etch his name in the history books by winning the 2024 G1 Climax. Sabre Jr. defeated Yota Tsuji in a thrilling finale which saw Sabre get the submission victory after countering Tsuji’s attempted Gene Blaster.

With this victory, Zack Sabre Jr. has earned the right to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Tetsuya Naito. Traditionally, the G1 Climax winner challenges the champion at Wrestle Kingdom in January, but the British wrestler doesn’t plan on waiting that long. Speaking after his win, Sabre said he plans on challenging for the gold at King of Pro Wrestling on October 14 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

A great final with Yota Tsuji planting himself as the best of his generation and the master of technique Zack Sabre Jr winning the #G1FINAL writing his next chapter and preparing to make history for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title #njpw #G1CLIMAX34pic.twitter.com/JoZ52V1QaK — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) August 18, 2024

Sabre also mentioned his love for Ryogoku Sumo Hall as a reason for wanting his title match earlier than planned. Sabre also intends to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Royal Quest 4 on October 20 in his native England.

Sabre is one of two non-Japanese wrestlers to win the G1 Climax, the other being Kenny Omega who won the tournament in 2016. Despite his success in Japan, Sabre is yet to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Naito is in his record-tying second reign after regaining the title at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door.

Sabre’s victory in the tournament was hard-fought, but now the British wrestler has another huge match ahead of him. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Zack Sabre Jr. and his pursuit of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.