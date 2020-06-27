Top WWE Officials Haven’t Reached Out To Renee Young After Positive COVID-19 Test

Earlier this week, Renee Young announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. It turns out that some top WWE officials have yet to reach out to her to see about her status.

The WWE personality was tested at home when she started to not feel well. Although she tested positive for the virus, her husband, AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley was tested and his results came back negative.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Young didn’t receive any contact from Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Paul Levesque or Mark Carrano to see how she was doing as of June 25th. However, a lot of wrestlers did contact her.

The latest on Young’s condition is that she was tired and her chest felt heavy, but she has improved.

It’s been reported that WWE officials are keeping talent and employees in the dark regarding the names that have positive test results and how many positive cases of COVID-19 there are.

As of this writing, Moxley is still in the clear and still scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage on July 8th, which will be night 2 of Fyter Fest.