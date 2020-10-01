Tournament Finals To Take Place At AEW Full Gear

AEW has announced plans to hold a tournament and some early details have been shared heading into Full Gear.

The news was made in a segment on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. There will be an eight-man tournament taking place over the next few weeks with the finals taking place at AEW Full Gear.

The purpose of this tournament is to crown a new number 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, and Kenny Omega were the first names announced for the tournament.

AEW had Adam Page, who was on commentary, choke on his beer when he heard the news. More details on the tournament will be announced soon including the rest of the competitors in the tournament.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This will be the final PPV event of the year for AEW.

The show will air on B/R Live, which is Bleacher Report’s streaming service, traditional PPV outlets, and FITE TV in international markets.

All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks including who will challenge AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley for the title.

Last year’s show was right in line with other AEW pay-per-view events as it did around 100,000 buys.