Tracy Smothers Has Passed Away At 58

Wrestling great Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. The veteran of WCW, Smoky Mountain, WWE, and ECW had been battling numerous health issues over the last year. He was diagnosed with Lymphoma last November and had been dealing with heart issues as well.

A GoFundMe account had recently been created to help Smothers deal with mounting medical bills.

“In November 2019, Tracy was diagnosed with Stage III Lymphoma. This meant that Cancer was found in lymph nodes on both sides of his diaphragm. Also, due to blockage in his arteries, Tracy lost 45% of his heart’s use,” reads a description from the GoFundMe account.

“Fast forward a year later and Tracy unfortunately has been hospitalized due to the rapidly growing Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma tumor on the left side of his stomach… which also has now spread into his lungs.”

Remembering Tracy Smothers

Below you can see some reactions to the passing of Tracy Smothers.

RIP Tracy Smothers….a legit man’s man who just passed and with courage and dignity. ?? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 28, 2020

At the end of every single interaction I ever had with Tracy Smothers, I left with a smile on my face. Without exception. We lost a good one today.



Godspeed, Tracy, and echoing the voices of countless brothers and sisters:



THANK YOU.



Rest well, my friend. ? — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 28, 2020

Tracy Smothers meant a great deal to me from when I started in this #Industry till today.

??

Tracy bravely fought the inevitable and will remain in my thoughts and my heart.??

??

My deepest condolences to Tracy's family.??

??#HisNameIsTracySmothers??#EverybodyDies pic.twitter.com/knsVr1hXWr — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) October 28, 2020

#RIPTracySmothers



Tracy was always a sweetheart to me and was one of those guys that when he was on a show or at a convention, all the boys smiled when they saw him. A real character. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/4jRqvDSK4G — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) October 28, 2020

My great friend Tracy Smothers has passed, it is with a heavy heart that I share the news. Lots of great times with Tracy, I had just spoke with him last week RIP my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tracy's family and loved ones at this time. Ricky Morton pic.twitter.com/FMFYSTv1sw — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 28, 2020

This really sucks.



Tracy Smothers was the man, plain and simple.



I wish I had had the chance to be around him a lot more.



My thoughts go out to his friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 28, 2020

I met Tracy Smothers one time at an Indy show in TN. It was my first real Indy show and he came over and helped make me feel comfortable telling me if I needed anything to let him know. RIP Tracy ? — The Big Guy (@Ryback) October 28, 2020

TRACY SMOTHERE YOU ALWAYS GOOD MAN YOU LOVE THE LEGEND I LOVE YOU FOREVER GOD BLESS YOU BUBBA pic.twitter.com/Yyhxxa3AqS — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 28, 2020

I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020

Always looked forward to bookings with Tracy and Bullet Bob. pic.twitter.com/fnWPVfW3ZO — Johnny Swinger (@swinger_johnny) October 28, 2020

“Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracy Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracy,” wrote Eric Bischoff on Twitter.