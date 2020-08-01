Trailer For Mick Foley & David Arquette Film Released

Mick Foley and David Arquette will both star in the upcoming film, 12 Hour Shift. A trailer for the film was recently released. The film was set to debut initially at the Tribeca film festival. This was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, however. The film is a dark comedy and will be released through the Tribeca digital library tomorrow.

“It’s 1999 and over the course of one 12 Hour Shift at an Arkansas Hospital, A Junkie Nurse (Angela Bettis), Her Scheming Cousin (Chloe Farnworth) and a group of black market Organ-Trading criminals (Mick Foley, David Arquette, Dusty Warren) start a heist that could lead to all of their demise,” reads a description of the film.

- Advertisement -

The film will be the first IMDB credit for Foley this year. Some of his previous credits include:

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Chokeslam (2016)

I Am Santa Claus (2014)

Hellevator Man (currently in production.)

As for Arquette, his latest films include

Spree (2020)

Mob Town (2019)

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

The MisEducation of Bindu (2019)

A trailer for the film can be viewed in the player below:

55-year-old Mick Foley also spent some time recently commenting on a potential Big E singles run.

“I believe if he can show a little different side of himself. A little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it, that he will go down in history as one of the great WWE Superstars and I hope it happens.”