Trailer Released For “WWE 2K Battlegrounds”

2K has released a trailer for the upcoming “WWE 2K Battlegrounds” game. It is currently scheduled to be released on September 18th, 2020. The game features WWE Superstars in over-the-top battle scenarios.

“We’re thrilled to introduce you to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves,” a 2K press release for the game from April reads. “We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.”

The trailer can be viewed in the player below:

Future Of WWE 2K Franchise

2K announced earlier this year that there will be no WWE2K21. The last version of the game was riddled with problems and received poor reviews. In response to the criticism, 2K announced the game would take an extended absence before a new version is produced.

Following the game’s release, #FixWWE2k20 began to trend online. The game’s producers then released the following statement:

“We are listening closely to the feedback that’s been shared regarding WWE 2K20 and are aware of the concerns some players are reporting. We’re working hard to investigate these concerns and address them as necessary. We expect to have an initial patch ready in the next two weeks, with others to follow. Stay tuned to WWEGames social media channels for more information.”

2K would later commit to keeping the servers online for WWE 2K19 in response to the poor feedback to WWE 2K20.