Trey Miguel Reacts To Triple H Comments About WWE Not Signing Him

WWE announced several new signees last week. Among them were Dezmond Xavier (now Deveon Aiken) and Zachary Wentz (now Zachary Green) of the tag team, The Rascalz. Trey Miguel, the third Rascal, was conspicuously absent from the list.

Trey Miguel has issued a statement addressing his whereabouts since the trio finished up with Impact Wrestling. Miguel wrote on Monday morning:

“I feel like it is worth mentioning AGAIN that a mont and a half ago my Nephew was born prematurely and is in isolated care until what would have been his actual due date. Meeting a healthy baby boy is more important to me than anything else. I’m sure you can all respect that.”

Trey Miguel’s comments come the day after Triple H was asked about why WWE has not signed him. During Sunday’s NXT Takeover: WarGames post-show media call, Triple H said you have to be “all in” to get an offer from WWE.

“Well look, I do not want to talk about why people are or are not here, there’s obviously a lot that goes into all of that, but for me, the people that do come here, it’s seeing the heart and the passion. That’s really what it comes down to—it’s a passion business, you have to be all in.”

Triple H continued by saying that talent has to be fully invested. “Sometimes, I’ve seen a few people that have been at it a long time and it shows. They’ve been at it a long time and I don’t know, sometimes that passion isn’t there. I’ve seen people that are new to it, like ‘oh, they like this’ but it’s not everything to them.”

In addition to the signings of Deveon Aiken and Zachary Green, the latest class of recruits also includes Alex Zayne (now Alex Brandenburg), Russ Taylor (now Taylor Rust), Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi and former pro basketball player Anriel Howard.