Triple H Addresses Cathy Kelley Leaving WWE

Triple H has spoken about Cathy Kelley and what she meant to WWE. Kelley recently left the company, with last Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event being her last show. Speaking on a post-TakeOver media call, Triple H addressed Kelley’s departure before noting how there is already talent eager to take the newly vacant role.

He noted how WWE has a system in place to train people and ready them for roles. That way, if an opportunity arises, the company has a talent pool available to fill it. Triple H stressed how WWE trains people across all aspects of the business before promoting them within their system.

“It’s one of the things that we’re constantly doing and is what the system is built to do. When I say the system, I mean the PC, NXT, all of it,” he said. “We’re training everything that has to do with our business – camera guys, sound guys, directors, backstage interviewers, ring announcers. If you look at it from the beginning, the people who cut their teeth as directors and producers in the beginning of NXT are now the directors and producers of Raw, SmackDown and WrestleMania.”

Triple H Believes It’s Not Goodbye, More “See You Down The Road”

When it comes to Cathy Kelley, Triple H noted how he can’t say enough good things about her. He shared how she has a “mental level IQ and is super smart” as well as being a consummate professional. Reflecting on panels that he and Stephanie McMahon have attended alongside Cathy, he added how she “brings so much to the table.”

“This is very bittersweet for her. It’s funny because I knew she was leaving a while ago and it took her forever to come and talk to me about it. She didn’t want to break down and become emotional about it.”

Triple H continued, “I just told her that it’s not ‘goodbye’ as it’s ‘see you down the road.’ Life’s crazy and you could end up back in the same path and doing the same thing. There’s so many ways we could work together. She’s phenomenal and we have other people in the pipeline – that’s what we do here. There’s another 2-3 chomping at the bit to get the opportunity and they will knock it out the park as that’s what we do. I’m thankful for the time she spent with us and I’m sure we’ll see her down the road as well.”

