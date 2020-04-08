Triple H Addresses NXT Vs AEW Ratings War

Triple H has opened up about the ratings war between NXT and All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite, confessing he's in it for the long-term game.

Triple H is apparently unfazed by All Elite Wrestling’s recent string of ratings victories over NXT. The two shows compete head-to-head on Wednesday nights in what many have dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, “The Game” explained why he isn’t concerned, noting that he believes it’s a long game.

“I’m a believer in the long-term game,” Triple H said. “You create the right product, and over time, people will find it. I think back to Monday nights years ago, and it looks different now, but there were periods of time when WWE was putting on much better shows and the content was much better, but we were still getting beat. We were not winning ‘the war,’ but we stayed true to who we were.”

Triple H stated how fans are attracted to a flashy, exciting product that can’t maintain its momentum, then “it loses that pizzazz.” According to him, it’s the determination to commit to the long-term that will see a true winner. He stressed how he’s not concerned by the week-by-week numbers. Instead, all he cares about is putting on the best NXT show possible every week.

NXT General Manager William Regal is set to appear on WWE show The Bump later today to reveal some breaking news regarding NXT. This week’s episode will see Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano compete in an empty arena match. Triple H made the matchup official during last week’s episode of NXT.