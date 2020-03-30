Triple H Addresses Roman Reigns Missing WrestleMania

It has been widely reported that Roman Reigns will not appear on the pretaped WrestleMania 36. WWE has yet to acknowledge that Roman will not be on the show, however. Reigns had been scheduled to take on Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal title on the card.

Triple H recently appeared on ESPN Sportscenter and addressed WWE talent missing the event.

“You know, there are various talents, and I don’t wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity,” Triple H said on the program.

He would continue to mention Roman Reigns specifically on the show. Triple H noted that Roman Reigns’ pre-existing condition (Roman has twice beaten Leukemia) could potentially make him more susceptible.

“If they don’t want to be a part of this, they feel there’s a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here. Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don’t want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”

Triple H’s appearance on the show can be viewed in the player below:

h/t to Sportskeeda for the quote