Thursday, October 29, 2020

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon React To NXT Halloween Havoc

Both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have shared their thoughts on last night's NXT Halloween Havoc episode.

By Steve Russell

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have reflected on last night’s special edition of NXT. The black-and-gold brand resurrected the Halloween Havoc concept for the first time in twenty years with last night’s show.

Triple H tweeted throughout the show’s entirety, hyping how so much action had already taken place during just the first match. NXT Halloween Havoc opened with an NXT North American Championship matchup between Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano.

“The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and absolutely BRUTAL #DevilsPlayground match, and a NEW #NXTNATitle Champion… AND THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST MATCH! #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT”

He also noted how NXT Superstars Rhea Ripley and Raquel González were able to showcase an “entirely different side” of the NXT Women’s division. Triple H called their bout the “most physical fight” from any division in NXT.

Triple H also praised the work of NXT Halloween Havoc’s host, Shotzi Blackheart. He described her commitment as a “BREAKOUT performance” before stating how Blackheart is a bright star with “even bigger [star emoji] potential.”

He added a final congratulations and thanks to everyone involved with NXT Halloween Havoc. Triple H also gave props to the crew who made an “incredible set to honour the legacy of #HalloweenHavoc” before thanking the fans at home for tuning in.

Stephanie McMahon shared her thoughts after the show had concluded. She stressed how the entire show was “INCREDIBLE!!!!!” Stephanie also congratulated all involved in the production, stating how she wanted to retweet all of the praise she had seen complimenting the show.

