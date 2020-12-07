Monday, December 7, 2020
Triple H And The Undertaker Have Discussed Performance Center Position

Speaking on a post WarGames media call, Triple H has confirmed he has spoken with THe Undertaker about a WWE Performance Center role.

By Steve Russell
The Undertaker Triple H
The Undertaker & Triple H

Triple H has commented on what The Undertaker’s next role in WWE could be following his ‘Final Farewell‘ at November’s Survivor Series event.

Speaking on an NXT TakeOver: WarGames post-show media call, Triple H opened up about what could be next for “The Dead Man,” indicating he could be bound for the WWE Performance Center.

Triple H praised The Undertaker’s impact on everyone he works with. He noted how anytime he “walked through these doors, everybody that’s here is better for it.”

He explained how the people ‘Taker helps all leave with a “different perspective” and viewpoint.

“[…] he’s one of the most knowledgeable guys in and that has ever been in the business. I believe, you know, myself I learn from him every time I’m around him.”

Triple H: “It Involves Being Here. It Involves The Future.”

“The Game” then explained how The Undertaker is ready to “move into the next phase of his life.”

It’s a discussion Triple H claimed the two have already spoken a lot about. He explained how their discussions revolved around ‘Taker being directly involved with the WWE PC.

“It involves being here. It involves the future,” Triple H teased. “I would like to believe he has earned the right to take a breath off of his retirement for a moment […].”

He added how he had spoken with the The Undertaker recently. Triple H promised how “[…] coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year with everything else that’s happening is having him involved. I just can’t stress enough how impactful that will be to everybody.”

Heading into his ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series, WWE hosted a series of Undertaker documentaries on the WWE Network. These episodes, alongside his Last Ride docuseries, all reflected and celebrated his historic career.

ViaFightful

