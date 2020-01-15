Triple H Apologizes To Paige For Joke About Her Being Promiscuous

Triple H has apologized to WWE Superstar Paige after making a joke to the media about her being sexually promiscuous.

Last weekend, Triple H spoke to the media ahead of the NXT Takeover UK event. He was asked about the possibility of Paige returning to the ring one day. In his response, Triple H joked that Paige can’t keep track of her sexual partners and that she probably has children that she doesn’t know about.

Paige was hurt by the “joke” and mentioned on social that it’s no wonder fans still treat her with disrespect, when her boss had such ugly things to say about him in a public forum.

Several of Paige’s colleagues expressed their support, including Renee Young:

Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change. https://t.co/vqdkWNyLMa — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 13, 2020

Paige spoke with Gary Cassidy of BT Sport on Wednesday and revealed that she was “a bit perplexed” and taken aback by the situation. She added that Triple H reached out to her and “we’re going to be talking about some things, yeah.”

“Obviously I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken aback, because he’s someone that I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up, maybe, in a joke, that I just don’t think was appropriate to joke about,” said Paige. “I don’t know, I feel like it’s something that I don’t need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that.

You can see her comments here:

Triple H noted on Twitter that he’s reached out to Paige to apologize for his “joke” and is sorry if she or anybody else was offended.